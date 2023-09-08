King Charles III pays tribute to Elizabeth II on first anniversary of her death

On the first anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III offered a heartfelt message and unveiled a cherished photograph to commemorate his late mother's life and legacy. The occasion marks a year since the nation bid farewell to its longest-reigning monarch, who dedicated over seven decades to the service of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

King Charles III remembers his mother

King Charles III, in a social media message, reminisces about Queen Elizabeth's unwavering commitment to her role and the profound impact she had on countless lives. The message serves as a reminder of the remarkable journey that Elizabeth II embarked on when she became queen at a young age.

In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.



I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during… pic.twitter.com/NfM6LDWTA0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 7, 2023 ×

Acknowledging the outpouring of support from the nation during his first year as monarch, King Charles III expressed his gratitude for the love and kindness shown to him and Queen Camilla. He underscored his commitment to serving his subjects faithfully.

"In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us. I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," the King said in the accompanying caption.

Queen Elizabeth II's new photograph

The photograph chosen by the King to accompany his tribute has never been made public. It captures a youthful Queen Elizabeth II in her prime. Taken in 1968 by the acclaimed photographer Cecil Beaton, it showcases the late Queen in her Garter robes, adorned with the resplendent Grand Duchess Vladimir's Tiara—an image that resonates with her regal elegance and timeless grace.

Queen Elizabeth II's death

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle on September 8 last year. Born on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London, her passing came just months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking an astonishing 70 years on the throne. She beat Queen Victoria's reign of 63 years to become the longest-serving British monarch. She had succeeded her father King George VI in 1952 for the British throne. Her reign bore witness to significant changes in the world throughout the second half of the 20th century and more than two decades of 21st century.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE