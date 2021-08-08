Kim Kardashian shares more pictures from ex-husband Kanye West's second 'Donda' listening party

Kanye West forthcoming 'Donda' album is making some noise for some time now and more than that, Kim Kardashian supporting her estranged husband is garnering more attention.



Kim recently attended the 'Donda' album listening party, in the first party in Atlanta they matched in red outfits and matched once again at his second listening event, while barely showing her face.

A day after the event and being captured by the paps, Kim himself shared her striking Balenciaga bodysuit that she wore at the event with a long braided hair extension.



In the series of photos, she also showed their children having fun with their father at the event. One photo showed Kim and her daughter Chicago West, 2, who too wore a black T-shirt and matching pants. Another image showed Kanye, sporting a bulletproof vest with ''Donda" written on it.

In July, she and her four children and her sister Khloe Kardashian attended his first listening party for Donda, and that time also she matched West in a red outfit. During the event, “I’m losing my family,” Kanye told the crowd.



Following a tumultuous period in their marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. As per People magazine, West is currently dating Irina Shayk; the two were first spotted together celebrating his birthday in France in June.