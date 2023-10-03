Kim Cattrall taps into Samantha's sex appeal for Skims' new campaign

The Sex And the City star Kim Cattrall might have refused to reprise her iconic role of sexy Samantha in the hit sequel, but the actress sure knows how to keep the men guessing. Looking like a million bucks, Kim still resonates with her role in the franchise that gave her overnight fame. Now, in a new Skims campaign, Kim stars alongside Hari Nef, Lana Condor, Coco Jones, and Nelly Furtado as she speaks about what she loves about the shapewear brand by Kim Kardashian.

In the advert, all four can be seen wearing their favourite Skims pieces. Alongside the campaign, shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft, Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand also released a short 40-second video.

“What do I love about Skims? Oh, you’d like to know, wouldn’t you? Freakin’ fabulous,” Cattrall says in the video with a wink, wearing the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit.

In a statement, the actress said, “It was so freeing to be able to pick my favorite Skims looks for the campaign. It’s a phenomenal fit, and it makes me feel confident whenever I wear it.”

“Everybody wears Skims,” they say in unison at the end.

Skims is a popular lingerie and shapewear brand by Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star herself swears by the products of her company as she regularly shows how she fits into clothes and maintains great shape under those skin-hugging dresses at her age.

