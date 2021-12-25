Kate Middleton gets into Christmas spirit with surprise Piano performance

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 25, 2021, 03:53 PM(IST)

Kate Middleton gets into Christmas vibe Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Kate Middleton played Piano alongside Scottish singer-songwriter, Tom Walker.

Kate Middleton kicked off Christmas and showed off her hidden talent.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave a surprise performance during the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert on Friday, December 24. 

Middleton alongside Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker performed 'For Those Who Can’t Be Here' at Westminster Abbey.

The new video was released Friday, though it was recorded earlier at a royal Christmas carol service called -- which Kate hosted. "I’m so excited to be hosting #TogetheratChristmas here at @wabbey, a place that’s really special to William and me,'' she had tweeted. 

×

The official Instagram account of Kensington Palace also shared a short snippet of the video. "A very special performance of 'For Those Who Can't Be Here' with @IAmTomWalker for #TogetherAtChristmas," they captioned the post.

The mother of three was looking stunning in a red dress. 

×

Sharing a short snippet, Walked tweeted, "WHAT A NIGHT🤯 I can’t thank enough for being a part of this performance. This is dedicated to those who can't be here this Christmas including my grandad."

Reflecting on the show, Tom told the publication: 'We rehearsed the song like nine times and by the end of it she'd absolutely nailed it, and then she went away for a couple of days and practised it, and then we finally got to do the recording of it.'

As per the People, She learned the piano as a child and has taken "great comfort" in playing music throughout the pandemic. "Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns," says the royal source said reportedly. 

Topics

Read in App