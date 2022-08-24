Jennifer Lopez wore three gorgeous Ralph Loren creations for her wedding; watch the making of these gowns

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a dream-like wedding in Georgia last weekend and Lopez ensured that her special day was high on style. The singer-actress wore three stunning wedding dresses for her three-day nuptial celebrations- all designed by Ralph Lauren.



The designer took fashion connoisseurs inside the making of the three distinct gowns and shared a video on Youtube titled, 'The Making of a Moment with Jennifer Lopez'. The video gave a detailed account on how the designer created the gorgeous gowns.



"Modern heirlooms for a timeless romance," the video’s caption read. "In celebration of #JenniferLopez and #BenAffleck’s wedding, #RalphLauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes."

Watch the video here:





The singer thanked the designer in her newsletter 'On The JLo' for creating "dreamy" dresses and wrote, "I will be sharing a few more pics and delicious details on our big day coming very soon."



The first gown that Lauren shared showcased a high neckline and ruffled short sleeves. The gown had a long train. The second look was a form-fitting white gown with a plunging neckline. The veil was sewn to the dress.



The third dress had an elaborate pearl detailing near the shoulders of the dress. The video indicated that the pearls were too sewn to the dress.

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress ✨ pic.twitter.com/qkZ17o1BFq — best of jlo ෆ (@jlofile) August 23, 2022 ×

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at their wedding today pic.twitter.com/fnJqMPfwOe — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 21, 2022 ×

This picture from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding is living in my mind rent free. pic.twitter.com/YAuXtEkAxQ — Soum_designs 💍| HALFTIME on NETFLIX (@SoumDesigns) August 21, 2022 ×

Affleck, the groom, wore a matching white tuxedo coat with a black bow tie and pants for the special day. The bride and groom walked in together across a white runner leading to one of the many picturesque spots on the property. The guests too were reportedly asked to dress in shades of white.



Lopez and Affleck had a lavish wedding weekend in Georgia at Affleck's estate to celebrate their nuptials with family and friends. The pair first married on July 17 during an impromptu visit to a Las Vegas wedding chapel. They got married again over the weekend, this time in the presence of family and friends.