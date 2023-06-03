Is fragrance bad for your skin? Expert weighs in

Do you often find yourself feeling excited to smell new skincare products and inhaling a deep breath because it is immensely pleasing? The fragrance of skincare products can be quite appealing, making you feel extremely good as you apply them to your skin. But have you ever wondered if fragrance plays a role in your skincare beyond just its scent? In this article, we'll explore the influence of fragrance on your skin and uncover the effects it can have, both positive and negative. The power of scent Fragrance in skincare products goes beyond making them smell nice. It has a unique way of engaging our senses and creating a sensory experience. Have you ever noticed how a certain scent can uplift your mood or make you feel more relaxed? That's the power of fragrance.

Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics, says it can enhance your skincare routine by making it more enjoyable and even contribute to your overall well-being. Understanding the risks While fragrance can add pleasure to your skincare routine, it's important to be aware of the potential drawbacks. Some fragrances contain ingredients that can irritate your skin or even cause allergic reactions.

"Reactions may manifest as redness, itching, or dryness. Not everyone reacts to fragrance in the same way, but if you have sensitive skin or a history of allergies, it's something to be cautious about," says Arthi in an exclusive conversation with WION. Choosing fragrance-free skincare To minimise the risk of skin irritation and allergic reactions, you may consider opting for fragrance-free skincare products, according to experts. These products are formulated without added fragrances, making them gentler on your skin. Fragrance-free options are particularly beneficial for individuals with sensitive skin or those who have experienced skin problems related to fragrance in the past. Decoding skincare labels Understanding the labels on skincare products can help you make informed choices. Look for products labelled as "fragrance-free" rather than "unscented." "Fragrance-free" means that no additional fragrances have been added to the product, while "unscented" may mean that a masking agent has been used to hide the natural scent of the ingredients. By reading labels carefully, you can ensure that you're selecting products without hidden fragrances. Exploring natural fragrances If you still enjoy a pleasant scent in your skincare routine, you can consider natural fragrance alternatives. Essential oils are derived from plants and can provide a subtle aroma to your products. However, it's important to note that essential oils can also be a source of skin irritation for some individuals. It's best to patch-test a small area of your skin before incorporating any new scented products into your routine. Personalised skincare approach Everyone's skin is unique and what works for one person may not work for another. It's essential to personalise your skincare routine based on your specific needs and preferences. Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare professional can provide valuable guidance tailored to your skin type and concerns. They can help you choose the right products, including fragrance-free options if necessary.

"Fragrance in skincare can add a pleasant sensory experience to your routine. However, it's important to understand the potential risks and choose products that suit your skin's needs. Fragrance-free skincare is a safe choice, especially for those with sensitive skin or fragrance allergies. By reading labels, exploring natural fragrance alternatives, and seeking professional advice, you can maintain a healthy and enjoyable skincare routine that works best for you," concludes Arthi Raguram.

Remember, your skin is unique, and what matters most is finding the right balance of products and ingredients that promote its health and well-being.

