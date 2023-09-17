Infant nutrition at risk: The link between adulterated milk and growth delays

New parents are naturally possessive about their child's health and nutrition, especially during the crucial infant stage. This concern is well-founded, as infants require meticulous care and proper nutrition, with milk being their primary source of sustenance. However, a growing concern in recent times is the issue of contaminated or adulterated milk and its detrimental effects on a newborn's overall development.

Understanding Adulterated Milk

Adulterated milk is milk that has been contaminated or diluted by unscrupulous individuals for the sole purpose of increasing profits. Infants consuming this adulterated milk are denied the essential nutrients necessary for their proper growth and development during this critical phase. Adulterants such as vegetable oil, wheat flour, urea, starch, and even harmful substances like formalin are added to milk to cut costs and maximise profits.

The Growth Years

The initial years of an infant's life are pivotal for their overall growth and development. During this period, their brain and body undergo rapid development, making it imperative to provide them with proper nutrition for healthy growth.

Adulterated Milk and Growth Delays

Numerous studies have established a clear link between the consumption of adulterated milk and adverse health effects on infants during their early days. Infants who consume adulterated milk often miss out on critical nutrients required for growth and development.

1. Malnutrition: Adulterated milk lacks essential nutrients like calcium, protein, and vitamins, which can lead to stunted growth and developmental disabilities in infants.

2. Gastrointestinal Issues: Adulterants in milk can disrupt a baby's sensitive digestive system, causing problems such as stomach cramps or diarrhoea. This can contribute to an increasing number of cases of lactose intolerance at a young age, often mistakenly attributed to dairy intolerance rather than milk adulteration.

3. Weakened Immune System*: The nutrients an infant consumes in their early stages play a fundamental role in building their future immune system. Adulterated milk can lead to a weakened immune system, making the child more susceptible to diseases and infections.

4. Cognitive Development: Inadequate nutrition due to adulterated milk can hinder cognitive development in infants, potentially causing long-term cognitive delays.

5. Dental Problems: Excessive sugar in adulterated milk can harm an infant's milk teeth, leading to dental issues.

The Role of Parents

Parents play a pivotal role in ensuring their infants receive proper nutrition. Here are some proactive steps parents can take:

- Source Trusted Brands: Always opt for milk products from reputable brands and suppliers. Check for certifications and customer reviews.

- Examine Packaging: Inspect the packaging for damage and ensure the seal is intact.

- Ask Questions: Don't hesitate to inquire about the milk's source and processing methods.

- Prioritise Breastfeeding: Whenever possible, opt for breastfeeding, as it provides all the necessary nutrition for the baby.

- Consult a Pediatrician: Regular check-ups with a paediatrician can help monitor your child's growth and development, and they can provide guidance on the best practices for your child's well-being.

In conclusion, it's crucial for parents to monitor their baby's diet carefully and be aware of the potential risks associated with contaminated or adulterated milk. Providing the best possible nutrition during these formative years is the foundation for a child's growth and overall development. Choosing safe and certified nourishing products can safeguard your child from future health issues and weaknesses. Your vigilance as a parent can make a significant difference in your child's well-being.

(With inputs from Ishu Jain, COO, Doodhvale)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE