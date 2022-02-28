In pics: 6 must-try Ukrainian dishes we bet you haven't tried!

The entire world is talking about Ukraine and the crises through which the entire country and its people are going through amid the Russian invasion.



Apart from Ukraine's ongoing tensions with its giant neighbour country Russia, the country has a very rich history of its culture, food and cuisine and did you know the country is often referred to as the 'breadbasket of Europe' because of the Ukrainian people's respect and value for the wheat and grain - both are staple in Ukrainian cuisine.

Dance, food and festivals! Things you should know about the Ukrainian culture



From Borscht, Deruni to Chicken Kiev, here we bring you the most liked Ukrainian recipes and their immense popularity in the other European countries and in the world of course!



Take a look:



Borshch:

Borsch is a traditional Ukrainian soup, known all over the world and is very common in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. One of the main ingredients of this dish is beetroot, which gives the dish its intense red colour. Other ingredients in the dist are potato, carrot, cabbage, onion and sometimes meat. It's the very common dish in the country and if you visit the country you will find more than 300 types of borshch.

Adored by both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, it is served with sour cream or plain yogurt, with a side of delicious garlic doughnuts.



Varenyky:



People say it's would be impossible to imagine Ukrainian food without varenyky. It is a sort of dumplings that are filled with a variety of ingredients, from vegetables to meat, cheese, mushrooms, or even fruit.



Varenyky are considered by Ukrainians as one of their national dishes and plays a fundamental role in Ukrainian culture and is served both as a common everyday meal and as a part of some traditional celebrations



Deruni or Potato pancakes:



Pancakes is a worldwide famous dish. Of course, it is well-loved in different countries, however, the simple Ukrainian dish is popular throughout Europe. Potato pancakes or deruny are popular dish and were invented in neighbouring Belarus. They are prepared from shredded raw potatoes mixed with eggs and flour, then the batter is poured to form golden-brown pancakes. It is poured with sour cream.

Uzvar:



Uzvar is a delight and sweet Ukrainian drink and is prepared from various dried fruit and sometimes berries, sweetened with honey or sugar, popular in Ukraine.



Chicken Kiev:



A popular dish in Ukrainian restaurants, Chicken Kyiv - It is popular throughout the west but originally hails from Ukraine. The dish made of chicken fillet pounded and rolled around cold butter, then coated with egg and bread crumbs, and either fried or baked.

Though it has disputed origins, the dish is particularly popular in the post-Soviet states, as well as in several other countries of the former Eastern Bloc and in the English-speaking world.

Kholodets:





Kholodets or Meat Aspic is a traditional Ukrainian dish and is a cold snack that is made of meat and gelatin. It is believed that the dish gained popularity during the 19th century, and it was mostly consumed by servants at the time.

The dish is usually made by boiling the bones and meat rich in collagen for about 5–8 hours to produce a thick and fatty broth, with the collagen hydrolizing into the natural gelatin, mixed with salt, pepper, and other spices. The meat is then separated from the bones, minced, recombined with the broth and cooled until it solidifies into a jelly.