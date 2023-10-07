Importance of early detection in breast cancer | Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Cancer stands as one of the top four non-communicable diseases contributing significantly to India's escalating health and socio-economic challenges. Data reveals that in 2020, an estimated 2.3 million cases of female breast cancer were diagnosed globally, and about 685,000 women died from the disease. Alarming as this may be, what's even more concerning is the doubling of cancer incidence and mortality in India between 1990 and 2016.

While cervical cancer long held the title as the predominant cancer among Indian women, breast cancer has surged ahead in recent decades, now ranking as the most common cancer in India and globally. This rapid rise is attributed to increasing urbanisation and lifestyle changes, evident in higher incidence rates in major metropolitan areas compared to rural regions.

It may come as a surprise that while breast cancer incidence in India is lower than in the West, the number of deaths among Indian women is higher. This stark contrast raises concern, with over 50 per cent of Indian patients diagnosed in advanced stages of the disease, in contrast to Western nations where less than 10 per cent are at an advanced stage upon diagnosis. This delay in seeking medical attention can be attributed to the absence of nationwide screening programs and a general lack of awareness.

The adage "Early detection saves lives" holds particularly true for breast cancer. When detected early and confined to the breast, the 5-year relative survival rate soars to an encouraging 99 per cent. This underscores the urgent need to boost cancer education and awareness in society, with the key to early detection lying in cancer screening.

Mammograms and X-ray examinations of the breast serve as the gold standard for breast cancer screening. Women above 40 years are encouraged to undergo annual mammograms, while those under 40 should perform monthly self-breast examinations and consult their healthcare provider for a yearly clinical breast examination. Individuals with a family history of cancer or genetic predisposition should consult breast health specialists for personalised screening and genetic counselling.

Breast self-examination (SBE) is a valuable tool for women of all ages. Being aware of changes in breast appearance or texture can help detect abnormalities early. Signs of breast cancer may include new lumps, changes in nipple appearance, discharge, or skin texture. Performing SBE monthly is recommended.

It's essential to note that men, although at lower risk, can also develop breast cancer. Hence, breast self-awareness and knowledge are crucial for everyone.

Early detection not only increases survival chances but also reduces the need for radical treatments. Breast conservation, a procedure that removes the cancerous lump while preserving the breast's appearance, has become the gold standard for early-stage breast cancer. Oncoplastic surgery techniques further enhance cosmetic outcomes and patient satisfaction. Advances in radiation technology and targeted therapies have improved survival and quality of life.

Awareness is key to promoting breast conservation, breast reconstruction, and less aggressive treatments. which is why October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month globally.

(Inputs by Dr Manjula Rao Consultant - Breast Oncoplastic Surgery, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai)

