How stress and anxiety affect your sex life

As a mental health counsellor, Arouba Kabir often sees clients who feel stress and anxiety have impacted their romantic relationships deeply. According to the expert, these mental health concerns have a significant impact on one's sex drive and performance. But she also comforts her patients by telling them the strategies they can follow to reduce or reverse the effects of mental health issues on their sex life.

In an interaction with WION, Arouba Kabir, mental health counsellor, wellness coach and founder of Enso Wellness, shared how stress and anxiety affect your sexual drive and performance. Take a look!

1. Reduced libido: Stress and anxiety can decrease the desire for sexual activity, leading to a decrease in your sex drive or libido. This can make it challenging for an individual to engage in sexual intimacy with their partner.

2. Erectile dysfunction and difficulties with arousal: It contributes to difficulties in achieving or maintaining an erection in males. Similarly, it can lead to difficulties with arousal, lubrication, and orgasm in females.

3. Performance anxiety: Stress and anxiety can create performance anxiety, where individuals worry about their sexual performance and fear being judged or not meeting their partner's expectations. This can further exacerbate sexual difficulties.

4. Distraction and decreased pleasure: When you're stressed or anxious, your mind is often preoccupied with worries, making it challenging to be fully present during sexual encounters. This can lead to a decreased ability to experience pleasure and enjoy the moment.

To address the impact of stress and anxiety on your sex drive, consider the following strategies:

1. Communication: Talk openly with your partner about your feelings, concerns, and any sexual difficulties you may be experiencing. Honest communication can foster understanding, support, and collaboration in finding solutions.

2. Stress management techniques: Engage in stress-reducing activities such as exercise, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga. These practices can help you relax and reduce overall stress levels.

3. Self-care: Prioritise self-care activities that promote relaxation, such as taking warm baths, engaging in hobbies you enjoy, getting sufficient sleep, and practising good overall health habits.

4. Seek professional help: If stress and anxiety are significantly impacting your sex drive and overall well-being, consider seeking support from a mental health professional. They can provide guidance, therapy, or techniques to manage stress and anxiety effectively.

5. Intimacy-building activities: Engage in activities that foster emotional intimacy and connection with your partner outside of sexual encounters. This can help reduce performance anxiety and strengthen the bond between you.

Remember, it's essential to be patient with yourself and your partner as you navigate the impact of stress and anxiety on your sex drive. With time, understanding, and support, it's possible to improve your sexual well-being and find a healthy balance.

