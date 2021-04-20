Hello spring! Gigi Hadid shares adorable selfie with her baby Khai

Gigi Hadid gave her fans a spring surprise as she posed for a selfie with her baby girl, Khai, under fully bloomed cherry blossom trees at her mom Yolanda's Pennsylvania home.

In the pic, the 25-year-old model held her seven-month-old daughter in a red plaid baby carrier as they enjoyed some fresh air on their walk.





'Spring at the farm,' the Gigi captioned the images on Instagram. Among the pictures was a cute black and white snap of Khai, taken from above, with her hand balled into a fist, after seemingly reaching out to play with some flowers.

Earlier this week, Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik took their daughter to the New York Aquarium. Khai also went on a family trip to the Metropolitan Museum Of Art with Gigi's dad Mohamed Hadid.

Gigi gave birth to Khai back in September 2020, reportedly at Yolanda's farm, where she stayed with her sister Bella throughout much of her pregnancy.