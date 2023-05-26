Heidi Klum suffers wardrobe malfunction on the Cannes red carpet

Heidi Klum had an incident on the Canens 2023 red carpet recently. The former supermodel accidentally exposed herself while posing in front of the media at the festival. Klum wore a bright yellow dress with a daring neckline and truly flaunted it all. The German supermodel made heads turn in a Zuhair Murad high-slit gown with diamond-shaped cut-out designs on top. The dress showed off major skin and topped off her look with bejeweled beads embellished on the shoulders of her flowing cape. Klum accessorized the look with large diamond rings, a pair of clear heels. She kept her hair loose. As she raised her arm to show off the flowing gown, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when one of her nipples became exposed. Klum, though seemed unfazed as she continued to show off her fit physique in the dress and posed for the press.





Before her red carpet appearance, Klumshared photos of herself in the same dress posing on a balcony overlooking the scenic Cannes beach.

This is not the first time that Klum has made heads turn with her risque fashion on the red carpet. Earlier this month, Klum wore a sheer butterfly dress for the premiere of The Little Mermaid movie.

The lilac-colored dress was covered in silver sequins. The sheer ensemble included a flowing train that showed off her legs. Klum had shared photos of her look on social media as she stepped on the blue carpet with the caption, "Making a splash."