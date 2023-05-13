The future Kings! New coronation portrait shows King Charles posing with heirs Prince William and George

Days after the official portrait of King Charles III was released, the palace released some more photos from the historic day.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a new photo that was all about Britain's new line of succession. The picture showed the newly crowned King Charles with his son Prince William, the first heir to the throne, and his elder son Prince George, the second heir to the throne.

The picture, taken in the throne room of the palace, showed the monarch sitting on the royal chair. Donning royal attire, King Charles is wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Orb, Sceptre with Cross. On one side, William is standing, and on the other side, George, 9, is standing.

The Prince of Wales was wearing the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards. Meanwhile, little Prince, who was one of the Pages of Honour at his grandfather's coronation, is wearing his red uniform.

Talking about the momentous picture, photographer Hugo Burnand told Hello! magazine that it was "important to take this picture."

"I did a lot of research in the archives of past coronations, and I didn't see any previous pictures of the line of succession," he explained. "While we have seen pictures of the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, never have we seen them in the throne room with all the regalia."