From runways to real life: Coolest makeup trends of 2023, so far

The world of makeup is constantly evolving, with trends emerging from the runways of high-fashion shows and making their way into the lives of people. From bold colours to natural looks, there is always something new and exciting happening in the world of beauty. Let’s explore the journey of makeup trends from the runways to real life and how they have become an integral part of our daily beauty routines.

The runway is where fashion designers showcase their latest creations, and it serves as a platform for makeup artists to experiment with new looks and push the boundaries of creativity. Many of the makeup trends we see on the runways are bold, avant-garde, and may seem too daring for everyday wear. However, these artistic expressions often serve as a source of inspiration for more wearable versions that can be adapted to our real-life situations.

One such trend that has made its way from the runways to real life is the use of vibrant and unconventional colours. Designers often incorporate bold and unexpected hues into their makeup looks to create a striking visual impact on the runway. These vibrant colours, such as neon pinks, electric blues, and metallic golds, have now become popular choices for those who want to add a pop of excitement to their everyday makeup routine. Whether it's a bold eyeshadow shade, graphic liners or vivid lipstick, experimenting with unconventional colours allows individuals to express their creativity and make a statement.

Another trend that has transitioned from the runways to real life is the focus on natural, glowing skin. In recent years, the beauty industry has seen a shift towards more minimalist and fresh-faced makeup looks. Models walking down the runways with dewy, radiant makeup have sparked a desire for that natural glow among everyday makeup enthusiasts. As a result, skincare has become an essential part of the beauty routine, with an emphasis on achieving luminous skin. Products like lightweight foundations, illuminating primers, and highlighters are now widely used to achieve that glowy & dewy look.

Contouring and highlighting techniques are also trends that have gained immense popularity due to their runway origins. Makeup artists use these techniques to define the features of models, creating a 3D effect. This trend has since trickled down into real life, with contouring kits and highlighting palettes flying off the shelves. With the right tools and a little practice, anyone can achieve a beautifully contoured and highlighted face.

Social media platforms have played a significant role in spreading makeup trends from the runways to real life. With the rise of beauty influencers and makeup tutorials, individuals now have access to step-by-step guides on recreating runway looks in the comfort of their own homes. Social media has created a sense of community among makeup enthusiasts, allowing people like me to share tips, tricks, and product recommendations. This online engagement has contributed to making them accessible to a broader audience.

To sum it up, makeup trends have come a long way from the runways of high-fashion shows to becoming an integral part of our daily lives. From bold colours to a natural glow, contouring to highlighting, these trends have transformed the way we approach beauty. Whether you draw inspiration from the runway or prefer a more subtle approach, makeup trends offer endless possibilities for individuals to experiment, have fun, and embrace their unique style. So, go ahead, explore the trends, and let your creativity shine through!

