Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis' birthday with a sweet post on Instagram

You can be friends with your ex- a fact that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis keep proving from time to time. They were one of the most popular couples of the 1990s and now years after separating, continue to be best friends.



The two stars recently united to celebrate Bruce Willis' 67th birthday.



Moore shared a sweet post on Instagram wishing her ex-husband with a sweet post and thanking him for their 'blended family. In the photo, the duo can be seen smiling wide while posing together in a sun-soaked kitchen.



"Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family," Moore captioned the post.

The couple married in 1987 and share three daughters together. They amicably split in 1998. Although Demi and Bruce finalized proceedings back in 2000, the couple remained fast friends and co-parents, and clearly have kept a mutual care and appreciation for each other even after their split.



Bruce is now married to English-American model Emma Heming, with whom he shares children Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7. Meanwhile, Demi married Ashton Kutcher in 2005 and they split in 2013.