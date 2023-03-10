Catwalk queens Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid grab eyeballs at Versace's star-studded LA show

Enter the world of Versace with the queens of the catwalk - Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell and Emily Ratajkowski! The divas took the runway by storm on Thursday as they flaunted sultry looks for Versace's Fall-Winter 2023 collection in West Hollywood.

While Hadid strutted down the runway in a gorgeous gown featuring a semi-sheer corset bodice and a satin bottom, her longtime pal Kendall Jenner made heads turn in a thigh-skimming frock that featured puffy sleeves and a peplum waist.

Hadid later slipped into a structured black blazer with black and white buttons, a long skirt, matching gloves, crocodile-embossed leather footwear and a cute bag.

On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski's look seemingly paid homage to Audrey Hepburn's iconic look from her hit film Breakfast at Tiffany. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a tea-length black dress, matching gloves and stiletto heels.

Naomi Campbell came later to the runway in a slinky black dress with elbow-length gloves.

To see the legendary supermodels in Versace's latest creations, a host of celebrities flocked to the venue. Demi Moore, her daughter Rumer Willis, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, and Anne Hathaway were seen sitting in the front row in equally gorgeous attires.

Watch the full Versace Fall/Winter 2023 show here:

In creating her 2023 fall-winter line, Donatella Versace harked back to a 1995 collection of Atelier Versace, the label’s couture line, with a campaign starring Madonna. Colour choices began with black and included caramel and chocolate, as well as apricot, turquoise and pink. Prints included an animal print from the Versace archive and a falling flower motif.

After a cascade of black outfits for both women and men, a sudden burst of bright pink surfaced, in a wool-cropped jacket and miniskirt, then a minidress in a tangerine hue. More than halfway through the show came the luxurious, satiny printed dresses, often minis, accompanied by those elbow-length gloves for added glamour.

Streetwear was nowhere to be seen, and the long gloves seemed to evoke the Golden Age of Hollywood, which began in the mid-1920s and continued for several decades. Paired with the up-to-there minis, and often accessorised with big sunglasses, they aimed to create what Versace described as "energy from clashing Golden Age glamour with a contemporary attitude, and confident power".

(With inputs from agencies)

