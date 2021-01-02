Camila Cabello wishes 'peace for everyone' in the new year

Singer Camila Cabello ringed in the new year with a lot of hope and a wish for a peaceful world. Taking to Instagram, the pop star extended New Year greetings to her fans along with a picture that features her snuggling with her pet dog.





The `Senorita` star wrote, "May we all be happy and peaceful. May we all be healthy and safe. May we all be free from suffering and fear. May we all be strong and feel like we belong."







Earlier, Cabello took the limelight on social media by sharing a picture with boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes where they were seen canoodling with each other. The duo even dropped new music for fans ahead of the holiday season. The real-life couple released their version of the classic ‘The Christmas Song’ in December 2020.

Sharing the same, Camila Cabello wrote, "This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong.”

She added, "We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday! It would make our holidays if you went on their website and donated to one of their sectors and help out your community! They have sectors all over the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today."

‘The Christmas Song’ is featured on the holiday deluxe edition of Shawn Mendes' new album, ‘Wonder’.