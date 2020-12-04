Bizarre recipe of Ferrero Rocher Manchurian is making netizens cringe at the 'abomination'

Ferrero Rocher is one of the most adored chocolates out there, it's chocolatey, it's nutty, it's an ideal equilibrium to calm that sweet tooth.

And, since it's pretty fancy chocolate, it's also a little bit expensive, comparing to other regular chocolates.

Furthermore, that is the reason it's so difficult to comprehend why somebody would squander it by transforming it into a monster of a dish.

A viral image of something many refer to as 'Ferrero Rocher Manchurian' is here to make everybody gag and unmistakably, the shrewd creation has satisfied its motivation.

Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online.



Enjoy!

The picture of the 'Ferrero Rocher Manchurian' can be can easily mistaken for some chilli Manchurian balls but thanks to that one chocolate ball, which has been cracked open, and shows viewers what a 'disgusting' food recipe that could be.

It was shared on Twitter by user @thatdoggonelady for the sole purpose of annoying everyone. The user did try to make up for putting this abomination in the world with a more satisfying food picture

Because I'm clearly upsetting everyone with the image, here's something more palatable.



A trio of deliciousness: pasteis de nata (custard tart), toucinho de ceu (almond cake) and chicken empadinha (like a mini pie).



A trio of deliciousness: pasteis de nata (custard tart), toucinho de ceu (almond cake) and chicken empadinha (like a mini pie).

I hope I'm forgiven now.

The picture was shared by different Twitter handles however the one thing normal between them was that the formula didn't settle well with netizens.

Twitter clients before long took to the post and overflowed it with images and responses to communicate their sheer disturb towards such food mixes.