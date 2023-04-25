Barbie for all: Mattel launches new doll with Down's syndrome
Mattel, the company behind the Barbie line of dolls, has introduced its first-ever doll with Down’s syndrome.
Toy manufacturer Mattel has launched its first-ever Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome, In a move to promote inclusion and diversity. The Barbie line has long been a target of criticism that it did not represent real women. Barbie originally had white skin, a slender frame, and blonde hair. To counter the criticism, Mattel has created dolls with hearing aids, prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs in recent years. The Down’s syndrome doll, which is part of the company's Fashionistas line, was created in collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to ensure that its latest doll accurately represented people with Down syndrome.
As per media reports, the doll has a shorter stature and a longer torso, with a rounder face, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge, and almond-shaped eyes.
What is Down's syndrome?
Down's syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. This extra copy of genetic material alters the course of development and causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. People with the condition typically have mild to moderate intellectual disability, and they may have some physical features like a flat facial profile, upslanting eyes, a small mouth, a wide tongue, and short stature.
There is no cure for Down syndrome, but there are many treatments and therapies that can help people with Down syndrome reach their full potential.
Barbie movie
Warner Bros' upcoming live-action Barbie movie, with Mattel Films as co-producer, also underlines the toy company's attempt to be more diverse and inclusive. The film, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles, features multiple versions of Barbie and Ken (her male counterpart). Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by her and her filmmaker husband Noah Baumbach, the film also stars Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.
Barbie comes out on July 21.
