Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen launch a podcast series together

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are coming together on Spotify for an eight-part podcast.



Obama announced on Twitter that he and the storied musician teamed up on a podcast series titled 'Renegades: Born in the USA'

The tweet included a video trailer, which is narrated by Obama.

"On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common. He's a white guy from a small town in Jersey. I'm a Black guy of mixed race born in Hawaii. He's a rock-'n'-roll icon. I'm not as cool. In our ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning, truth, then community with the larger story of America. And over the course of a few days, all just a few miles from where he grew up, we talked. What we discovered during these conversations was that we still share a fundamental belief in the American idea. Not as an act of nostalgia but as a compass for the hard work that lies before us."



Last year, I sat down with my good friend Bruce @Springsteen for a long and meaningful conversation that touched on so much of what we're all dealing with these days. I'm excited to share it with you over the next few weeks: https://t.co/sQACD08AWx pic.twitter.com/biMoxCLhAG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2021





The first two episodes dropped Monday—"Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship" and "American Skin: Race in the United States." Both begin with powerful monologues by the 44th President of the United States.

The series is produced by Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama's production company that also revealed a new slate of upcoming projects with Netflix earlier this month. Higher Ground previously entered a podcast partnership with Spotify in June 2019. The former first lady's podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, debuted last summer.