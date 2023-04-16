Are you dating a 'Tinder swindler'? Scientists reveal these classic signs you must watch out for

Finding a partner on dating apps like Tinder may go wrong. But how do you then know your partner is not a Tinder swindler, who defrauded women of millions of dollars online under the guise of a diamond magnate. It may calm your nerves to know that now scientists have revealed few of the classic signs you must watch out for before you decide to stop on that swipe and make that person your life.

This study claims to help people spot a romance scammer and navigate dating apps safely by sharing the traits of a Tinder swindler. The bulk of the research is related to the profile of romantic fraud by creating process models to describe how the scam evolved or by examining language patterns and persuasion tactics employed while communicating with their victims.

Also Read | US: Train carrying hazardous material derails in Maine due to track washout

These findings may be applied to enhance detection and mitigation techniques as well as provide as a starting point for training and awareness efforts.

So how do you spot a Tinder Swindler?

To avoid falling for scammers like Simon Leviev, the Netflix Tinder Swindler (actual name Shimon Hayut), experts combed through 232 documents in search of romance scam profiles and potential victims. According to the Daily Mail, the new study exhibited the characteristics of a classic Tinder Swindler.

1. A perfect Photo op

According to Dr. Lynsay A Shepherd, a researcher on the study, romantic fraud begins by giving a perfect look to your profile. Depending on the nation in which they reside, the profile of these romance scammers could differ. While Filipinos were luring others by their fictitious sales occupations, Italian profiles pretended to be real estate brokers.

2. Military Macho

Many people who engage in romance fraud put on a military garb and pose as serving their country. The reason for doing this is to project an air of dominance. With this, they control their partners' emotions. Later, they go a notch up and pretent to be unable to access their bank accounts. They do this to then request emergency cash. Once the job is done, they vanish with the money. To tangle up their partners in their vicious net, they pretend to have a medical emergency and say they need to provide for a family member.

3. Sweet Wordplay

Swindlers know the art of wordplay. They will shower you with praises. They will even give you nicknames. Doing all this shows how much they want a partner. However, flattery enables them to win over their target before requesting payment.

Watch | What is next in Syrian Civil War?; The rapid development of AI | This World

4. Demanding money

If in case, the women don't need flattery and they become romantically involved with a Tinder Swindler already, it is a perfect chance for romance scammers then to demand money.

5. Targets women aged 35-54

The study found that these scammers target women who have little expertise and a poor grasp of what is a fraud. These women are usually between the ages of 35 and 54. Dr Shepherd said it is essential to carry out research and find fresh methods for protecting people against scams.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE