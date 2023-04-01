ugc_banner

April Fool's Day 2023: Brands get up to mischief with clever jokes

New DelhiWritten By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Apr 01, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

April Fools' 2023 Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Brands unleash fun on April Fool's day. Take a look.

Brands typically play a practical joke on their customers on the first day of April by launching bogus products, leading them astray into scams, or just reminding them not to be fools. Brands did not disappoint this year either. They employed their unique strategies to make their customers laugh through their practical jokes. 

Here are a few humorous pranks that caught our eye and made us chuckle. 

Kerala Tourism has seemingly pulled off the biggest prank this year. They shared a picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoying a walk in the hills of Munnar. 

Everyone initially believed that they had arrived to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center to attend its launch. Yet, nobody saw them there. A photo of the two taken in Munnar, Kerala's coffee plantations has now gone viral. But, are they really vacationing in Munnar or it this a mere prank? Only Kerala Tourism can answer. 

×

pic

Indian food delivery aggregator platform Swiggy sent out a strong message to free loaders on April fools'. Here's what it says. 

×

Ixigo, an online travel aggregation company, played a prank on its customers in the days leading up to April 1 by claiming to have entered the wearables market with the launch of "bhAI", an AI-powered headset. 

The company has released a hilarious trailer demonstrating the distinctive qualities of bhAI, which no other tech companies provide in the wearables market, however it turns out that the product launch is really an April 1st scam.

Manforce kept to its tradition of treating us with a hard-hitting joke. Here's what it said. 

McDonald's UK, which debuted its new Big McNugget Boot as "the most flavoursome shoe of SS23," joined in on the fun.

×

Durex India too pulled off a smooth joke. Here it is. 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

RELATED

Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted in Mumbai - check out their casual airport looks

Dior Fall 2023 show: These star daughters made their debut on the runway

Dior Fall 2023: Meet tabla virtuoso Anuradha Pal who left audience spellbound with her soulful music