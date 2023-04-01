April Fool's Day 2023: Brands get up to mischief with clever jokes

Brands typically play a practical joke on their customers on the first day of April by launching bogus products, leading them astray into scams, or just reminding them not to be fools. Brands did not disappoint this year either. They employed their unique strategies to make their customers laugh through their practical jokes.

Here are a few humorous pranks that caught our eye and made us chuckle.

Kerala Tourism has seemingly pulled off the biggest prank this year. They shared a picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoying a walk in the hills of Munnar.

Everyone initially believed that they had arrived to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center to attend its launch. Yet, nobody saw them there. A photo of the two taken in Munnar, Kerala's coffee plantations has now gone viral. But, are they really vacationing in Munnar or it this a mere prank? Only Kerala Tourism can answer.

Indian food delivery aggregator platform Swiggy sent out a strong message to free loaders on April fools'. Here's what it says.

happy april fool’s day to people who believe “abhi khaane ka bil tu dede mai gpay karta hoon” — Swiggy (@Swiggy) April 1, 2023 ×

Ixigo, an online travel aggregation company, played a prank on its customers in the days leading up to April 1 by claiming to have entered the wearables market with the launch of "bhAI", an AI-powered headset.

The company has released a hilarious trailer demonstrating the distinctive qualities of bhAI, which no other tech companies provide in the wearables market, however it turns out that the product launch is really an April 1st scam.

Manforce kept to its tradition of treating us with a hard-hitting joke. Here's what it said.

McDonald's UK, which debuted its new Big McNugget Boot as "the most flavoursome shoe of SS23," joined in on the fun.

📣Calling all fashionistas 📣



We’ve got the must have drop of the season.



Unveiling the Big McNugget Boot, the most flavoursome shoe of SS23. Releasing exclusively through the McDonald’s App this Monday. pic.twitter.com/1hjFuFZOfG — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) April 1, 2023 ×

Durex India too pulled off a smooth joke. Here it is.