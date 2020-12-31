Anushka Sharma stuns in pregnancy shoot for magazine; check out pics

Soon-to-be-mother Anushka Sharma stunned fans on Wednesday as pictures of her on the cover of a magazine started circulating on the internet as she proudly caresses her baby bump.

Opening up about her life in COVID, pregnancy, and planning for the future, Anushka Sharma sat down for an exclusive chat with Vogue India.

Styled fashionably in coats and bralettes, Anushka Sharma who is pregnant and is due early next year shows her bare baby bump in every picture. Anushka has come a long way in terms of fashion. On being close with the women in her life, Anushka told the magazine, “When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. Honestly, all the women in my life, not only my close friends, have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out…For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think it’s really underrated, that ‘sisterhood’.”

In one look, Anushka is seen wearing a long coat with a bra and pajamas by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who had dressed her for her wedding with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. In another, she is seen in a half-buttoned white shirt and a pair of black briefs.

Anushka also discussed the baby and revealed how she has the nursery for the little one designed. She said, “I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours."

She went on to talk about how the pandemic turned out to be a “weird blessing” for the couple. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted" and said how happy she was, “That’s the beauty of becoming a parent. It’s a less selfish existence and I’m really excited. I know it’s not going to be easy all the time, but you have to do what you have to do."

She further said, “I’ve always meditated. It’s a daily practice, and my life has been quite balanced, so I’ve carried that forward. The only difference is that I’ve had a lot more time.”