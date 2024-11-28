New Delhi, India

Liam Payne’s family is considering taking legal action against those linked to his death. According to several reports, the family intends to take forward private criminal action against anyone who they suspect contributed to the singer’s death.

Liam Payne died in October in Buenos Aires after he fell tragically from the balcony of his hotel room.

Liam Payne's family to take action

According to Liam’s lawyers, the family was in court in Argentina. Page Six reported that they have obtained papers indicating that music industry veteran lawyer Richard Bray has transferred his legal interests to a local law company in Buenos Aires. He is working on behalf of Liam Payne’s family. This implies that Payne's loved ones will be named plaintiffs in any future criminal cases.

This is the first time it's revealed that the family is taking proactive steps to conduct private investigations into his death. Sources close to the family told the publication that they were “‘100 per cent sure’ that Payne's parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, and his siblings would want to seek justice for him.”

The local police is also conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and have been questioning the hotel staff and some people who Liam met during the final days of his stay at the hotel where he died. He stayed at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. He died on October 16.

"Prosecutors have already charged two hotel staffers with allegedly providing him drugs, and one friend of Payne's is a person of interest for failing to intervene and come to his help. However, the investigation has taken an even darker turn in the wake of photos that were released as part of a police report. They show what appears to be staff at the hotel manhandling Payne and shutting him in his hotel room. Though the timestamps on the images are unconfirmed, it appears this occurred soon before his death," reported Page Six.

Meanwhile, the autopsy revealed that he did have some injuries on his body. However, findings conclude that the injuries sustained by him are not a result of self-harm or any external intervention.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne was a popular name in the music industry. He was a part of One Direction.

Payne, a former member of One Direction, died on October 16 at the age of 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.