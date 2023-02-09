Leonardo DiCaprio lauds Assam govt's efforts to end poaching of one-horned rhinoceros
Assam`s Kaziranga National Park (KNP) is one of the biggest habitats for one-horned rhinos globally. In recent years, the number of rhinos killed has subsequently declined.
Leonardo DiCaprio is praising the work done by the Indian state of Assam's government efforts to stop rhinoceros poaching in the northeastern Indian state.
On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor, who is an avid environmentalist, praised the government's efforts to protect the endangered one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park.
Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Titanic' star wrote: "In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal, and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977.''
"This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century," Leonardo added.
Assam`s Kaziranga National Park (KNP) is one of the biggest habitats for one-horned rhinos globally and is home to about 2000 one-horned rhinos. But poaching has been among one of the biggest concerns in the area.
In recent years, the number of rhinos killed has subsequently declined and in 2022, the number of Rhinos killed are zero.
