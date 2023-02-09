Leonardo DiCaprio lauds Assam govt's efforts to end poaching of one-horned rhinoceros

Leonardo DiCaprio is praising the work done by the Indian state of Assam's government efforts to stop rhinoceros poaching in the northeastern Indian state.



On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor, who is an avid environmentalist, praised the government's efforts to protect the endangered one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park.



Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Titanic' star wrote: "In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal, and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977.''