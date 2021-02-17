Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just made their relationship official on Instagram

Days after her sister Kendall made her relationship with Devin Booker public on Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian has now made her relationship with Travis Barker official on the photo-sharing app.



The reality show star and Blink-182 drummer shared the same photo of holding hands as they confirmed their relationship. The post comes a week after the two were spotted on a romantic date.



The Poosh blogger and Blink-182 drummer did not caption the post but let the photo speak for itself. Travis did, however, leave a single black heart emoji underneath Kourtney’s post.

Earlier on Valentine's Day, they both shared photos on Instagram stories of the same fireplace. Kourtney also shared a love poem once tweeted by Travis’s bandmate, Mark Hoppus. “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic bread / Blink-182,” it read.



Fans of the two stars have been speculating about their romance ever since they became friends in 2018. Reports state that the couple started dating in late 2020 and took a trip to Palm Springs together in Jan 2021. “It’s still pretty new. There is a lot of chemistry between those two. They’ve hooked up a lot over the years, but right now they’re dating,” the source told an entertainment website.



Source also state that the two have known each other for a long time and had the same friend circle. Their kids also reportedly know each other.