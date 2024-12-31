It is a picture perfect kickstart to Kim Kardashian’s holiday season. The SKIMS founder shared a series of photos of her festive family time as she put up a photo booth and couldn’t stop clicking random pictures with her sweet family.

Advertisment

In many photos, she can be seen goofing around with her kids. In one she jokingly pouts alongside her daughters North and Chicago. There’s another in which the Kardashian boys Saint and Psalm were included in a playful group photo. There's some with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner in them too.

Kim Kardashian celebrates holidays

Sharing a collage of photos on Instagram, Kim Kardashian captioned them with a red heart. Posing in front of the stunning Christmas tree, Kim Kadashian looked chic in an angle-klength snake print dress with matching heels as she stood alongside her sons. Her boys were dressed in all-black outfits.

Advertisment

You could see Kris Jenner in a fur-lined floor-length gown with a black top next to North, who donned a white corset-style top underneath a black blazer and coordinating mini skirt with knee-high boots. Chicago stood out from the monochrome in a red dress with leather detail and matching boots.

Also read: Death threats to Oscar tussle: The biggest controversies of showbiz in 2024

Advertisment

In one photo, Kim posed with mom Kris Jenner as they stood in front of a fireplace decorated with stockings before she repeated a similar pose alongside her sister Kourtney who wore a sheer black outfit for the occasion.

In other news, Rihanna wants the Kardashian family banned from attending the 2025 Met Gala due to the family's controversial associations with Chris Brown and Kanye West.