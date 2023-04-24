Kim Kardashian spotted enjoying Usher's concert with friends on her birthday

Kim Kardashian welcomed her birthday, moving her body to Usher’s music as she attended the rapper’s concert this weekend. Kim was treated to a VIP treatment at the concert as she had a happy time with childhood friend Allison Statter, hairstylist Chris Appleton and his rumoured fiancé, Lukas Gage.

Kardashian posted pictures and videos from the event on Instagram. She looked visibly happy and captioned one of the videos as "OMG the @usher concert is (fire emoji)". In one scene, Usher addressed Kim and asked her, "What up Kim, you made it."

Treating herself to a good time, Kim Kardashian was seen making a promise to her daughters, to bring them to attend a concert of his. She wrote in her Insta story, "Finally made it to see @Usher, but my girls are mad they aren't here, so I just have to come back with them ASAP.”

Last year, Kim Kardashian had plans to attend Usher’s concert in Las Vegas but it couldn’t materialise. She had informed fans on social media that her flight couldn't land due to windy conditions.

Kim Kardashian is currently single and has no plans on marrying. She recently got divorced with Kanye West with whom she shares children.