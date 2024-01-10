Kickstart this new year with these must-watch Pakistani family dramas

This January, brace yourself for an unforgettable storytelling experience as Zindagi brings a whole plate of dramas that have romance, drama, revenge and everything you’d imagine.

The first to air was Numm on January 8, a Pakistani drama that delves into societal issues, portraying the impact of strict customs and rituals of feudal times on relationships. The plot revolves around Wali Bakht Khan, essayed by Fawad Khan, Mahjabeen played by Sania Saeed, and Neelum, Kanza Wayne, offering a thought-provoking narrative.

Following Numm is Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which is scheduled to air from January 10. This drama unfolds the love story of Shehreyar, played by Danish Taimoor a business tycoon's son, and Mehak, played by Durefishan Saleem, a girl from a middle-class background. As their relationship faces disapproval, it weaves a tale of unpleasant events and entangled relationships.

While addressing his excitement of the show’s release on Indian TV actor Danish Taimoor said, “Grateful for the warm reception of 'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi' in India. Portraying Shamsher has been rewarding, and I hope the audience in India connects with his complexities. I am grateful to Zindagi for bringing this show to Indian audiences. I'm excited for Indian viewers to experience this emotional journey. I would like to thank the audience for embracing us.”

Next in the lineup is Chupke Chupke, featuring Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt as Meenu and Faazi in the leading roles, which started airing from January 5. This family romantic comedy takes viewers into the heart of the Nawab Family, showcasing the constant conflicts between the two wives, Naik Bakht and Naik Parwar, despite living together in a single villa.

From January 17, you can watch Raqs-E-Bismil, a drama revolving around Moosa, a rebellious young man in a conservative village. His unusual beliefs create tension, and when he falls in love with Zohra, a prostitute with dreams beyond her circumstances, it sets the stage for a unique and transformative love story. It features Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan as leads

Then there is Ehd-E-Wafa which will begin to air from January 20. Starring Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Wahaj Ali, Alizeh Shah, and Zara Noor Abbas, this drama follows four school friends with diverse hopes and dreams as they navigate through hardships, challenges, and betrayals, witnessing the transformation of their friendships and careers.