Kate Winslet on beating Tom Cruise's underwater breath holding record: 'Poor Tom'

Filming for a James Cameron film is not a cakewalk. Cameron has been in the headlines for his digital masterpiece 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and how beautifully he made Pandora in the sequel. The entire team has been basking in the success with fans hailing the makers and cast for doing a fabulous job. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet, who plays Ronal in the film, has set the record for holding her breath for seven minutes and 47 seconds. With this, the actress has beaten a record held by Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation'. Cruise, who is known for doing shocking stunts, held the record for holding his breath for six minutes. Recently, during her recent interview with USA Today, she reflected on beating the record held by Tom.

''I mean, I don't know Tom at all – I've never met him in my life – but I'm sure he's getting very fed up of hearing this story

of how I broke his record. I loved it, though... I was amazed at how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better,'' she added.



Detailing more about how she practised holding her breath, Winslet said that her husband, Edward Abel Smith, aka Ned

Rocknroll, helped her to achieve the feat.



The 'Titanic' star said, "Ned is an extremely fit and healthy person who is capable of a great many things. He trained with me so that if I needed to practise without our instructor there, we were safe because you really can't do it by yourself.''



"It's the same as scuba diving: You have to have a buddy. It's a sport; it's a skill, and your body adjusts to be able to do that thing. So having Ned there was very important," Kate said further.