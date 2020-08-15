Karan Johar returns to social media with Independence day post amid nepotism debate

On Saturday, Karan Johar shared his first social media post after two months of silence. On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Karan shared a photo of the tricolor flag and extended his warm wishes.

Along with the photo, the filmmaker wrote, “To our great nation….a treasure trove of culture, heritage, and history…. #happyindependenceday … JAI HIND”

After facing backlash following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the filmmaker had gone completely silent on social media. Karan found himself in the middle of a raging nepotism debate that sparked off after the actor died. The netizens were targeting the director, for not giving equal chance to the outsiders in Bollywood.

After Sushant’s death, Karan was massively trolled as fans of the late actor lashed out at him for 'faking' grief.

“I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them...Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug,” Karan had written soon after the news of Sushant's death came in on June 14.

Karan was quite active on social media during the lockdown. He used to share funny videos with his twins- Yash and Roohi.