Days after he reportedly received death threat from Pakistan, Indian comedian Kapil Sharma announced the sequel of his hit comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The film has officially gone on the floors in Mumbai.



Starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role, the film promises to deliver another dose of laughter and chaos like in the first film which had released in 2015 .



Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the project is being produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.



Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Kapil Sharma’s trademark humour in this comedy caper.

Kapil Sharma Death Threat From Pakistan: What We Know So Far



The film marks Kapil's reunion with the legendary duo Abbas-Mustan, who helmed the first instalment. Their collaboration had delivered a laugh riot, and fans are thrilled to see the magic unfold again. Joining the cast this time is the talented Manjot Singh, known for his impeccable comic timing.



Kapil Sharma had made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015.

He subsequently featured in films like Firangi, Zwiagto and Crew. The popular comedian and TV host heads the comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix which has wrapped up two seasons.

Kapil Sharma receives death threat

On Januray 23, Kapil Sharma lodged an FIR with the Mumbai Police after receiving a death threat via an email allegedly sent from Pakistan.

The email reportedy read, "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

