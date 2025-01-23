Kapil Sharma Death Threat From Pakistan: What We Know So Far
By: Zeba Khan
Popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma received a death threat via email from Pakistan. An FIR has been filed and the police are now investigating the matter. An FIR has been filed under section 351(3) of BNS (new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).
The threatening email was sent from Pakistan, according to the police. The email reads, "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."
Kapil Sharma is not the only Indian celebrity to have received a threatening email. He joins the likes of Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra and Remo D'Souza who were also targeted similarly recently.
Sugandha Mishra and Remo D'Souza had also filed complaints at the police station after receiving a similar mail. Actor Rajpal Yadav also received the mail on December 14 last year. He filed the complaint with police on December 17.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also been receiving detah threats but not from Pakistan. The infamous Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang have repeatedly threatened Salman Khan. As a result, Salman has stepped up his security and installed bullet-proof windows on his balcony.
Another Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who entered his house to attempt burglary on January 16. When caught, he stabbed Saif Ali Khan six times, resulting in the actor being rushed to the hospital.
Shah Rukh Khan continues to get death threats. It started in the 90s when he would receive threats from the Mumbai underworld. Last year, he got several death threats from anonymous people. In November 2024, a man named Faizan Khan was arrested for stalking SRK and his son and for sending him death threats.
