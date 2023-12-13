LIVE TV
Kanye West wears KKK inspired attire at an event, faces severe backlash on social media

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
main img

Kanye West Photograph:(Twitter)

Kanye West and controversy go hand in hand. The rapper has stirred yet another controversy due to his attire during a recent public outing

Kanye West and controversy go hand in hand. The rapper has stirred yet another controversy due to his attire during a recent public outing. West attended his Vultures Rave album listening party in Miami recently dressed in an all-black ensemble and donned a pointed black hood eerily reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan's attire. The outfit has led to severe backlash on social media and left the music world shocked. 

This isn't the first time West has flirted with Klan imagery. Back in 2013, the music video for Black Skinhead’opened with a chilling visual of three of those very hoods, foreshadowing the disturbing motif. 

However, many feel West crossed a line by wearing the symbol of hate and terror on stage in front of a live audience. 
While the 42-year-old rapper entertained the crowd with tracks from the upcoming album, including a Backstreet Boys-infused ‘Everybody’ and a Nicki Minaj collaboration ‘New Body,’ the focus for most remained on the headwear. His daughter North's appearance on stage to rap a verse only added to the unsettling spectacle.

In pics: Kanye West controversies! A look at the most bizarre things he has done or said

Fans took to social media to condemn the rapper. 

“Kanye wearing a KKK hood and Black people are sitting idly by. F**k him and his music bro,” one user wrote, reflecting the frustration of many.

Others questioned the silence of those present, while some pointed to West's history of offensive remarks, including alleged antisemitic statements and his reported admiration for Hitler.

The rapper-entrepreneur has had a turbulent few months in 2023. In October, a New York Times expose detailed disturbing claims about West's fixation on Hitler and Jews, including allegations of demanding an Adidas manager "kiss a portrait of Hitler every day" and expressing admiration for the Nazi leader's propaganda tactics. Additionally, West supposedly drew a swastika to convey his dissatisfaction with the design.

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

