Kanye West says his 2020 Presidential campaign put a strain on his marriage with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says his campaign for the 2020 Presidential elections put a strain on his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye has been vocal about rekindling his marriage with Kardashian for some time now.



Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, posted a five-minute-long 'Thanksgiving Prayer' on social media and once again spoke about his desire to get back to Kim.



The 44-year-old rapper shared the video of his prayer to Instagram.



Ye talked about the importance of taking accountability for his actions and declared that he thinks daily about "how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused."



"I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me," West said.

Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson dating rumours: She's still my wife



"I would drink to take the stress away and knock the edge off. Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it."



The rapper also spoke about alcoholism and how going 'on and off medication left him "susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure," he said.



The rapper ran for president in 2020. Prior to that, he was known for voicing support for President Trump and wearing a MAGA hat.



"Good lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat," West said. "Being a good wife she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance and that was hard for our marriage."



West also addressed the controversial press conference during his presidential bid when he revealed that how he had wanted to get his first child with Kardashian aborted.



"Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference. All my dad had to say afterwards was, 'Write your speech next time, son.'"

The rapper also confessed to spending "money like crazy" and becoming a "self-righteous Christian."

"Mix that with being rich and famous and very very very very very very attractive and you got a Molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus like I just got me some Jesus at the Gucci store with a stimulus check," he said.

West concluded by thanking Kardashian for giving him his family, and also expressed his gratefulness for "the life that God has given me."

"I'm thankful for your time, attention, and patience," he concluded.

West has in the recent past expressed his desire to get back with Kardashian on multiple occasions in the recent past.