Model Kaia Gerber and actor Austin Butler’s romance has failed to keep the spark alive. Starting off 2025 on a sad note, their fans will have to bid adieu to their relationship as the two split after being together for three-plus years.

Kaia and Austin made their relationship public in March 2022. They confirmed their split to PEOPLE without mentioning the reason for their breakup. TMZ first reported that the couple have ended their relationship and will not be celebrating the New Year’s bash together. The outlet mentioned that Austin was absent from the Gerber family’s vacation in Mexico. Hence, confirming that they have parted.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in December 2021 when they attended a yoga session together in Los Angeles. Without accepting or denying anything, the two then made their red carpet debut at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party three months later in March 2022.

The two also attended the Met Gala together in 2022 in May. They walked the red carpet separately but shared a kiss at the top of the famous staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler had been inseparable since then. Although the couple rarely made public appearances together and kept their relationship private, they did give each other shoutouts on some occasions. Like when Austin’s film in and as Elvis released, Gerber supported the actor. The pair then kissed at the Golden Globes that year and attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty following the ceremony where Butler was nominated for Best Actor.

Prior to their relationship, the model Kaia Gerber dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi. Austin Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens for eight years before their split in January 2020.

