Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour postponed to next year due to his health concerns

American singer Justin Bieber, who had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year, has once again postponed his Justice World Tour due to health concerns. In a statement posted on the official Instagram handle of Justice Tour on Thursday, it was announced that all remaining shows of his world tour are officially postponed through 2023, noting that “ticket holders will be informed on next steps soon”.

"All remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year. Includes all dates up to and including March 25, 2023. Ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur," the statement read.

"The tour, originally slated to begin in 2020 before being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic kicked off in February this year in San Diego, California and made stops in three continents. On September 6, Justin first announced he was taking a break from touring to make his health a priority," read the statement. "That news was followed on September 15 by his announcement of the cancellation of 12 dates running through to October 18. With today's announcement, these dates are officially postponed."

Bieber was slated to hit the road for his world tour in December and January this year, with an end date in late March 2023 in Poland. However, the singer has decided to postpone the tour dates to focus on his health.

The singer previously suspended his tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that left his face partially paralysed, in June. He resumed the tour in July. However, in September, he again suspended his tour indefinitely due to health concerns.

"The exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now," he said in an Instagram post in September.

Following this statement, his India show also got cancelled, which was scheduled for October 18.