Justin Bieber to release remix of Peaches with Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg

Loved Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’, his latest hit single? Well, the singer seems to be making the most of its popularity as he announced recently that he will be releasing a remix of Peaches.

Justin Bieber made the announcement on his Instagram and also shared the first look of the remix song.

While Peaches features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, the remix will be with Ludacris, Usher and Snoop Dogg.

Interestingly, Justin Beiber has collaborated with both Usher and Ludacris earlier. Justin's super hit song Baby which is the highest certificated single of all time in the US also features Ludacris.

Meanwhile, the singer also announced his Justice World Tour that will commence soon. It will be in 2022. He shared a list of dates and locations for his Justice album tour. The album Justice debuted atop the charts of ten countries, including the US Billboard 200. It became Bieber's eighth number-one album on the chart, and at 27 years old, made him the youngest soloist to achieve eight number-one albums in the US.