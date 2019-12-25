Justin Beiber drops trailor of upcoming single 'Yummy'

Justin Beiber has a big year ahead as the pop singer is planning to launch new music in 2020.

The singer has dropped the `super trailer` of upcoming single `Yummy` on Tuesday (local time).

According to a source to People magazine, Bieber is very excited about his comeback as his fans have been patiently waiting and the crooner is grateful for his break. With his wife Hailey Baldwin by his side, he can`t wait to release his new album and tour.

The insider continued that Bieber is in a much better place now. "He is excited about life again. He has found ways to better cope with the stress and the pressure that comes with a new album and tour. He really thinks this will be the best tour ever."

In September 2018, Beiber and Hailey secretly got married and the duo again tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina.

On Christmas Eve, The 25-year-old singer has made several announcements about his new projects.In a new teaser video, the `Baby` singer announced a new single and an upcoming album, both due out next year.

The star has also a planned documentary series and a US tour slated for next summer.`

The singer first revealed an upcoming album, which he described as different than his previous work because of "where I`m at in my life. It`s the music that I`ve loved the most out of anything that I`ve done."

A single named `Yummy` is the first song to be dropped by Beiber which is timed to be debuted by January 3. The `super trailer` came with samples of his upcoming tunes which also includes a snippet of lyrics referenced to his wife Hailey.