Joel Grey, John Kander to receive Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in theatre

Broadway and film star Joel Grey and John Kander, are in line to receive their long impending Tony Awards. The famed composers of Cabaret, Chicago and more will receive the honour for Lifetime Achievement in theatre. They will be handed over Special Tony Awards at this year’s Tony Awards ceremony.

Joel Grey was the original Amos Hart in the 1996 Chicago and served as the original Emcee in Cabaret on Broadway. He had then won a Tony for the same. He also won an Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA for his performance in the film adaptation of the same. Meanwhile, John Kander co-wrote these musicals and is currently working on a Broadway musical New York, New York.

“As a legendary actor and director, Joel Grey has made an everlasting impact, from Cabaret, to Goodtime Charley, The Normal Heart and his acclaimed Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof. Mr. Grey and Mr. Kander are true giants of the theatre, and we are honoured to say Wilkommen as the recipients of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing.

The 76th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 11 at the United Palace of New York City’s Washington Heights. Ariana DeBose is scheduled to return to host the event.

