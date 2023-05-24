Jeff Bridges' cancer treatment has reduced his tumors: It's the size of a marble

Good news for Jeff Bridges fans as The Old Man actor revealed that his tumor has shrunk considerably. While post-COVID recovery for the actor was complicated and lengthy, his cancer treatment is currently showing a positive response as tumors have reduced in size.

Speaking to AARP for their latest cover story, Jeff Bridges shared a health update with fans and spoke about bounding back to work. The actor sat for this interview ahead of filming the second season of The Old Man and said, “I was doing those fight scenes for the first episode of The Old Man and didn’t know that I had a 9-by-12-inch tumor in my body.” He noted that the tumor which was 9-by-12 in size has now shrunk.

Jeff Bridges had gone public with the diagnosis of lymphoma in October 2020. In 2021, he announced that his cancer was now in remission.

Meanwhile, Jeff’s COVID experience has been the hardest. While he was getting treated for cancer, he caught the virus and his treatment got tricky. The recovery process, he said, is still ongoing. “A lot of getting better was a matter of setting really small goals. At first, they’d say, ‘How long can you stand?’ For a while, my record was 45 seconds before I’d collapse. And then they were saying: ‘Oh, look, you’re standing for a minute! That’s so cool, now can you walk 5 feet?'” he said.