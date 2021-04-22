Irina Shayk shares rare first photo of daughter Lea taken by 'daddy' Bradley Cooper

Supermodel and Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk is quite shy about her personal life and ever since she welcomed her daughter Lea De Seine in 2017, both Irina and Cooper have been super private about their little girl.



Irina made an exception with her most recent photo featuring daughter Lea De Seine, who's partly in the frame, in the caption Shayk went on to reveal that the photo was taken by Lea's dad, Bradley.



"📷by daddy," she added in the caption. However, the parents still haven't shared her entire picture.

The 46-year-old actor and Irina broke up in 2019 after a four-year relationship and have since occasionally been papped with daughter Lea. In an interview with ELLE, the model called her ex "the most amazing dad" and talked about how they are raising their daughter.



"I never understood the term co-parenting," she told the magazine. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 per cent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 per cent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."