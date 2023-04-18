Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant, shares pictures

Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant. Confirming, she shared pictures on her Instagram. This is Ileana’s first pregnancy as she shared a picture of a baby romper with the words “And so the adventure begins” written on it. She captioned the image, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.”

Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz commented on her post, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoji).”

Ileana is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The two were also spotted in pictures from Vicky and Katrina's group outings.

Ileana D’Cruz recently featured in a music video titled Sab Gazab, sung by Goldkartz, Badshah. She had also featured in a QARAN's music video Ooo Ooo last year. Her last film outing was The Red Bull, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She has completed the shooting of her upcoming film, Unfair & Lovely. It has been directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and also stars Randeep Hooda and Karan Kundrra.

