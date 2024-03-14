I&B Ministry bans 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites over obscene and vulgar content 

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday banned 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene, vulgar, and in some cases pornographic content. Not just OTT platforms but the I&B Ministry has also pulled down websites, apps, and several social media accounts for public access in India.



In total 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites, 10 apps (7 on Google Play Store, 3 on Apple App store) and 57 social media accounts have been disabled.



In a statement issued by the ministry, “A significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed women in a demeaning manner”. Commenting on the nature of the content available on these platforms, the government said, “It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc.”