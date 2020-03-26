Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan moves into actor's house amid coronavirus outbreak

They got divorced nearly six years back but continue to share a great relationship. Hrithik Roshan and his former wife Sussanne Khan have always maintained a strong bond even after their divorce and now Khan, along with the couple's two sons, has temporarily moved into the actor's house during the period of lockdown in order to co-parents the kids.

The actor took to Instagram to share the update. He posted a picture of Sussanne seated in the house and captioned it with a long informative post.

The `WAR` actor said that as the two share the custody of their children, it would have been difficult for both of them to stay separated from their children amid lockdown."It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns," wrote Roshan.



"While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he added.



Introducing ex-wife to his fans on Instagram, he wrote, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

The 46-year-old actor also thanked Sussanne for being supportive."Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them," wrote Roshan.



The couple who parted ways in 2014 has two sons - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Despite the divorce, the two continue to be each other's biggest support and Sussane has time and again spoken in favour of Hrithik whenever his or his family's name has got embroiled in any controversy. The two are often seen spending quality time with their sons and respective families.