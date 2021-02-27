Hrithik Roshan to record statement in fake email ID case against Kangana Ranaut

On Saturday morning February 27, Hrithik Roshan reached the Mumbai Police crime branch office to give his statement on the 2016 complaint about fake emails that have been sent in his name to Kangana Ranaut. On Friday, February 26, Mumbai police have summoned the actor to record a statement related to the case.



Kangana and Hrithik spat is one of the most controversial things that ever happened in Bollywood. In 2016, Roshan registered a complaint that someone unknown is sending bogus emails to Kangana from a fake ID in his name. Reportedly, Kangana said that the Hrithik himself provided the e-mail ID and that they had been communicating via it since 2014. Roshan’s laptop and phone were taken by the Cyber cell for investigation back then.

The actor also sent a legal notice to Kangana for calling him his 'silly ex' and denied any kind of relationship with the 'Gangster' actress. He also claimed that the 'Queen' actress had been sending him absurd emails.

In December 2020, after Roshan lawyer request, the case was transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit(CIU).

Kangana was quick to react to the news, by sharing a news article about Hrithik summon, she wrote: “Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (sic).”

Hrithik and Kangana had worked together in the 2010 film 'Kites' and then in the 2013 film 'Krrish 3'.