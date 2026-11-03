/Will Johnny Depp ever return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean? Here's what the actor has to say

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow will always be special, and one thing his fans want is to see him play the character again and again.

While it is still unknown when he will reprise the role, the actor has addressed the long-asked question, saying he will put the pirate costume on once more only if franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also a close friend, asks him to do so.

Will Johnny Depp ever return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Johnny Depp has said yes to play his iconic role once again, and all credit goes to his friend Jerry. Depp's positive response comes after the actor said that he'd never work with Disney ever again on a new Pirates movie.

The actor is currently promoting his film, Ebenezer, and when asked about producer Jerry Bruckheimer's wish to work with Depp on a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, the actor said that he completely trusts him and can work with him tomorrow.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor responded to Jerry's wish, and said,''

“If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the ‘Pirates’ franchise… the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note,''

“I will go to work with [Jerry] Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn’t matter… if it’s Jerry, i trust him. We have a deep friendship,” he added.

What has Jerry Bruckheimer said about the Pirates of the Caribbean movie?



Time and again, Jerry has expressed his wish to bring Depp back to the franchise, and in the last few years, he has shared publicly that he and the actor are in talks about a new Pirates movie. However, no official confirmation on this has been made yet.

The producer told Entertainment Weekly in 2025, “If he [Johnny Depp] likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” he added, “It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know.”

Disney cut ties to be safe: Johnny Depp

In 2022, Depp told his lawyers that Disney dropped him from the sixth instalment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” days after his ex-wife Amber Heard's op-ed was published in 2018, in which, she accused the actor of abuse.