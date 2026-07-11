/The Odyssey: Tom Holland makes big statement on his Indian fans: 'No one brings energy to theatre as you do'

Hollywood actor Tom Holland was awestruck by the enthusiasm and love of Indian fans and admitted that no one loves movies more than Indians. On Friday, July 10, Tom, along with director Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and producer Emma Thomas, attended the Mumbai premiere of their upcoming movie, The Odyssey. Post the screening, the cast and crew made a surprise visit to the cinema hall, leaving the filmgoers amazed. As soon as the credits rolled, the host revealed they had a major surprise. The team walked in and were welcomed with a thunderous response, and who got the loudest cheer? None other than Tom, aka the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Tom Holland on his Indian fans, and their admiration for cinema

As soon as he walked into the auditorium, a loud cheer echoed through the hall. Hearing such a response, Tom acknowledged the love and said, "I would like to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming us with such open arms and happiness, excitement, grace and love." He further said, "I think no one brings energy to a movie theatre as you do in India. Thank you for supporting us, enjoying Chris' amazing work."

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Even Nolan and Damon thanked the Mumbai audience for the response, and acknowledged their love with utmost respect.

What makes Tom admire Indian fans' enthusiasm?

Tom's statements came from his observation the response his previous films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame received in India. If you remember, during Infinity War, a clip from a cinema hall, playing the movie, received such loud cheer and hooting that it even left director duo Joe and Anthony Russo amazed and inspired.