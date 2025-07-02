Sean 'Diddy' Combs jury deadlocked on racketeering charge, ordered to keep deliberating

The jury in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs will continue deliberating after reaching a partial verdict but remaining deadlocked on the top charge faced by the hip-hop mogul. Combs is facing multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation with intent to engage in prostitution. The 12 jurors announced they had reached an agreement on four of the five counts, but could not come to a decision on the racketeering charge, which carries a potential life sentence. Deliberations are set to resume on Wednesday morning. Sean "Diddy" Combs has pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Testimonies heard over two months

Over the past two months, jurors have heard testimony from 34 witnesses, including ex-girlfriends, former employees, male escorts, and federal agents. The panel explained they could not agree on the racketeering charge because two jurors on both sides held strong, unchanging opinions.

Judge considers next steps after partial verdict

Judge Arun Subramanian heard arguments from both prosecutors and Combs' defence team on how to move forward, before encouraging the jurors to keep trying for a unanimous verdict. The verdicts reached on the other four counts have not yet been disclosed.

Prosecutors urge Allen charge

Prosecutors urged the judge to issue an Allen charge, a legal instruction that urges a deadlocked jury to try to reach a consensus. Allen charges can be controversial, as critics argue they place unfair pressure on jurors to change their votes or give in to peer pressure.

New lawsuit emerges against Combs

As a verdict draws closer, Combs has also been hit with another lawsuit. Edmond Laurent, a former model and actor who appeared in music videos for Britney Spears and Lil’ Kim, is suing Combs and several others for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, sexual battery, civil conspiracy, and aiding and abetting.

