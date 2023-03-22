Who is Paul Grant? Harry Potter & Star Wars star who passed away at 56; check his net worth and other details

Paul Grant, the Harry Potter and Star Wars fame actor recently passed away at the age of 56 after he collapsed outside a train station in London on Thursday (March 16). Grant was found unconscious outside King's Cross station in north London. He was pronounced dead at 3:49 am on Monday but had been declared brain dead before that following his collapse. Sophie Jayne Grant, his daughter confirmed the news. She said, "I'm heartbroken...No girl deserves their dad to be taken away... He was well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon." The cause of death is not clear yet. Let's take a look at Grant's career as an actor, his family, his drug addiction, his net worth and other details.

Paul Grant's career in the film industry:

The British star gained multiple recognitions throughout his career. His work in 1988's Willow as well as the cult classic Labyrinth in 1986 are considered to be one of the best of all.

He even played an 'Ewok' in Return of the Jedi (Star Wars) and a 'goblin' in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's stone.

The late star, 4 ft 4, naturally blended with all of the characters he played and will always remain special to his fans.

Family:

Grant was a father of three, one son and two daughters from Peterborough. He was living with his girlfriend Maria. His family also includes stepchildren and grandchildren.

Drug addiction:

The late actor suffered from Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenital, a rare genetic form of dwarfism that caused him most of his health issues. Despite this condition, he also struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. He even openly admitted doing so and said "he lost everything" including money, by buying drugs and other things.

His struggles came to light in 2014 when pictures of him snorting cocaine went viral.

Net worth: